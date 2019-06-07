Kochi: Six suspects test negative for Nipah virus

The authorities are awaiting the laboratory test result of another Nipah suspect, currently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College.

Kochi: In a huge relief to Kerala’s health sector, the laboratory tests of six suspected cases of Nipah virus proved negative on Thursday as the state continues to be on a high alert against the dreaded infection.

“All the six, including three nurses and a nursing assistant, who treated the 23-year-old patient initially besides the two who had close contact with the youth, have not contracted the disease. Their samples sent to the National Virology Institute, Pune, tested negative,” Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.

The authorities are awaiting the laboratory test result of another Nipah suspect, currently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College.

The condition of the youth, who was confirmed with Nipah virus infection and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, improved on Thursday.

“The monitoring and treatment of Nipah suspects will continue till the incubation period is over. We appeal to the public to adhere to the directions of the health department as the high alert against the disease outbreak is on,” the minister said.

A total of 316 persons were identified under the contact tracing list. The health department has already contacted 255 out of them and collected details. A total of 33 persons were included in the high-risk category and 191 under the low-risk group.

The laboratory test to detect the Nipah virus can be held at the Kalamassery Medical College from Thursday evening onwards. A ‘Point of Care’ laboratory which includes the RTPCR machine was set up there with the help of NIV Pune authorities.

Meanwhile, the minister termed the Kottayam medical negligence incident as a ‘rare episode’ and said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.