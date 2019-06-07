Jagan Mohan Reddy replaces Chandrababu Naidu’s farmer welfare scheme

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday cleared the Rythu Bharosa scheme, one of his Navaratnas, or nine promises, which costs `13,125 crore from October 15, instead of May next year. The new AP government has also decided to cancel the Naidu government’s Annadata Sukhi-bhava scheme.

The scheme gives each farmer `12,500 as incentive. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy cleared the scheme which will give landed farmers `10,625 crore and tenant farmers `2,500 crore during an agriculture review meeting. The government will take the responsibility of paying the premium for crop insurance.

The scheme was to be started in May next year at the start of the kharif season but has been advanced to the rabi season that starts on October 15.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had drawn the outline of the programme after interacting with farmers across the state during his padayatra.

The Chief Minister said agriculture and its allied fields, which engage over 62 per cent of the population, should be benefited by welfare schemes.

The Cabinet of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath at 11.49 am on Saturday.

It is learnt that Mr Reddy will initially induct 15 ministers and expand the Cabinet later. Another version that is making rounds says that he will induct all 25 ministers, which is the maximum permissible size of the Cabinet.

Mr Reddy may reveal the names of his Cabinet colleagues at the YSRCLP meeting that he has called on Friday morning.

There are many aspirants for Cabinet berths. Highly placed sources in YSRC hinted that the CM may induct six ministers from the Reddy community, two each from the Kamma and Kapu groups, three each from the Backward Classes and the Scheduled Castes, one from the Scheduled Tribes and one each from the Brahmin, Kshatriya and Vysya communities.

It is also learnt that the Assembly session will be held for three days from June 12. The new MLAs will take oath on June 13 and the Speaker will be elected on the same day. On June 14, the Governor will address a joint session.