Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2019 India says no bilate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India says no bilateral meet between Modi, Imran at SCO

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 1:03 am IST
However, there are indications that an impromptu informal “pull-aside” meeting between the two Prime Ministers is still a possibility.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar addresses during a summit in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar addresses during a summit in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said “no bilateral meeting” had been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

However, there are indications that an impromptu informal “pull-aside” meeting between the two Prime Ministers is still a possibility.

 

The developments indicate India is still cautious about engaging Pakistan and does not want to rush into a dialogue process until Pakistan takes tangible steps against terrorist outfits operating from its soil or territory controlled by it against India. External affairs ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday: “To the best of my knowledge there is no bilateral meeting being planned between Prime Minister (Modi) and PM of Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit.” The MEA also said no meeting was scheduled between Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood — who is in New Delhi now on a private visit to take his family back to Pakistan — and either foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale or new external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

Before his appointment as foreign secretary, Mr Mahmood was his country’s high commissioner to India. The MEA spokesman noted Mr Mahmood was here on a “personal” visit.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Akhtar, a Congress leader, is allegedly in a relationship with a married woman. Her husband had caught them red-handed at Chintal Basthi in April, locked them inside the house and called the police. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Police books man after MIM protests

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Man writes to K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging harassment

Around 7.30 am on June 3, N. Ramya (18), a resident of Peerzadiguda, currently pursuing her second-year in diploma at a private college in Ghatkesar, left from home to go to college. (Representional Image)

Missing girl traced to Khammam

The Bengaluru-bound bus is suspected to have caught fire due to a short circuit. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire, all safe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC wants Army insignia removed from Dhoni's gloves

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 150 tribal, social welfare students clear Neet

Of the 150 students, 100 come from social welfare residential institutions while 50 come from tribal welfare residential institutions.

Andhra Pradesh man youngest to scale 5 peaks in 5 continents

Suresh Kumar is just 18 years old. He said that the desire to achieve the impossible is his ambition and he was inspired by mountaineer Malli Mastan Babu who had scaled seven summits in seven continents in the shortest period of 173 days.

Charminar hawkers return after cops remove them

Police officials supervise removal of stalls in front of the Charminar on Thursday.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy ties to help power staff

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (DC)

Hyderabad: Passed students get ‘fail’ on hall ticket

Amjed Ullah Khan, a local political leader, said that another student Mohammed Arbaz’s result first showed that he had failed in five subjects, then after re-evaluation it showed he had failed in three subjects. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham