Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2019 Former Kolkata Polic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar deposes before CBI

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
In April, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary.
The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. (Photo: PTI)
 The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Former commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar Friday appeared before the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam, that left thousands of small investors in the lurch.

Kumar, who is presently the additional director general of police in the CID, reached the CBI office in the morning to face questioning by the agency officials for the second time, sources in the agency said.

 

In February, Kumar had been interrogated by CBI officials in Shillong under directions of the Supreme Court which had asked him to cooperate with the probing agency.

The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. The premier investigative agency had last month issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all airports and immigration authorities to alert it if they spot him leaving the country.

Kumar, who recently moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the CBI notice against him, was granted protection from coercive action till July 10 but was asked to cooperate with the agency in an investigation into the case. In April, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, cbi, saradha scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The coalition government will successfully complete its five-year term. Any talk of mid-term polls now is irrelevant,’ Kumaraswamy also said. (Photo: File)

Govt will complete full term, says Kumaraswamy after son speaks of polls

During interrogation, Mushtaq Ahmed Malik (38), from Doda district, and Nadeem Akhter (24), from Kathua district, revealed to security officials that they were also being guided by their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: Representational)

Major ISI plot to revive militancy in Jammu foiled, 6 arrested

BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of doing 'political drama'. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy doing political drama amid water crisis, says Yeddyurappa

Dissipating the blazing heat, the air conditioners provided instant respite to the children and their parents. (Photo: ANI)

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
 

First Indian-origin man join UK Foreign Office Board

After a few childhood years in India, Iyer moved back to the UK aged 11 to be based in Stoke-on-Trent in central England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)
 

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stray dogs feed on infant's corpse in Odisha's Balasore

Stray dogs were spotted eating an infant's body in Odisha's Balasore. (Photo: ANI)

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)

From ferry to stadium: Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-poll foreign trip

India is pursuing what it calls a 'neighbourhood first' foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there is little sign of a warming in relations with Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Sample of 7th person suspected to be infected with Nipah tests negative

The Union Health Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities. (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)

'Fruitless for me to attend NITI Aayog meeting': Mamata to PM Modi

'Given that the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham