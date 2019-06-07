Cricket World Cup 2019

Delhi man dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 9:11 am IST
However, the police have denied the charge.
According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor.

New Delhi: Govinda, a man accused in a smuggling case, died in custody of the police at Nand Nagri police station on Thursday morning.

According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor.

 

Later, Govinda was taken to a hospital after he fell ill, however, the doctors declared him dead, police added.

Reshma, a relative of the deceased said, "If he (Govinda) was ill, why police didn’t tell us, why are they telling us now that he is dead? He has been beaten up and killed by the police."

However, the police have denied the charge.

