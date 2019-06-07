Cricket World Cup 2019

4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama, search op underway

Published Jun 7, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 9:02 am IST
The terrorists reportedly belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. (Representational Image)
 The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday morning.

The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

 

The terrorists reportedly belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The encounter came two days after a woman was shot dead by terrorists at her home in the district.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, encounter, j&k police, terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


