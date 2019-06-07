Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2019 3 Kottayam hospitals ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 Kottayam hospitals booked for 'denying' treatment to 62-year-old H1N1 patient

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 9:16 am IST
The three hospitals have, however, denied the allegations made by Renimol.
In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available. (Representational Image)
 In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available. (Representational Image)

Kottayam: The Kottayam Police has registered a case against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals after a woman claimed that her father died as he was denied treatment by the three hospitals.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by K Renimol, who alleged that her father, Jacob Thomas - an H1N1 patient - was denied treatment by the three hospitals and died due to the alleged negligence.

 

Speaking to media on Thursday, Renimol, a native of Idukki, said, "I don't want this to happen to anyone. I went to three hospitals and my father was alive since we were giving him chest compressions. But no one could save my father as no one attended to him. We were just sent from one hospital to another. I am approaching legal remedies."

Thomas was admitted in a private hospital at Kattappana in Idukki district of Kerala, from where he was taken to Kottayam Medical College for better treatment. Upon allegedly being denied treatment there, Renimol said her father was taken to a private hospital, where the family faced the same situation.

The 62-year-old was then taken to a third hospital, but they too were allegedly hesitant to admit Thomas. He later passed away in the ambulance.

The three hospitals have, however, denied the allegations made by Renimol.

In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available. Owing to this, Jacob was referred to another hospital.

The Kerala Health Department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

...
Tags: kottayam police, kottayam medical college, h1n1, kerala health department
Location: India, Kerala


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

While PM Modi will be landing in Kochi, Gandhi will travel to his home constituency Wayanad. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi, Congress President to visit Kerala today

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. (Photo: File)

Cong making people crave for water, electricity: Pragya urges to protest against govt

According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi man dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

The AN-32 aircraft had taken off from Assam's Jorhat on June 3 and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours. (Photo: File)

100 hours on, IAF intensifies search for AN-32 amid adverse weather



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC wants Army insignia removed from Dhoni's gloves

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi man dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

According to the police, on the basis of secret information, two policemen had arrested two persons, named Nayeem and Govinda, in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor. (Photo: ANI)

100 hours on, IAF intensifies search for AN-32 amid adverse weather

The AN-32 aircraft had taken off from Assam's Jorhat on June 3 and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours. (Photo: File)

4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama, search op underway

The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. (Representational Image)

STP: Laxmi Hebbalkar-Satish Jarkiholi feud worsens

Laxmi Hebbalkar

Gold gopura at Udupi temple

The dedication ceremony of Suvarna Gopura stared early in the morning with various religious programs. Special arrangements were made to broadcast the event live.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham