VIJAYAWADA: The collegium of the Supreme Court has approved elevation of advocate Mahabub Subhani Shaik, popular as S.M. Subhani, as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A decision in this regard had been taken at a meeting of the collegium on May 4.

S.M. Subhani hails from Guntur. He is currently working as an advocate in AP High Court. He is also a special government pleader for Anti-Corruption Bureau.