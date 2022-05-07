Rains likely in parts of city today

The forecast for the next 24 hours states that partly cloudy sky, with rain or thunderstorm, is very likely to occur in parts of Hyderabad. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Maximum temperatures in most districts of the state will be in the 41 to 45 degrees Celsius range for the next four days.

According to IMD Hyderabad, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 0.5 degrees above normal. Nizamabad recorded a maximum temperature of over 42 degrees.

The forecast for the next 24 hours states that partly cloudy sky, with rain or thunderstorm, is very likely to occur in parts of Hyderabad. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41 degree and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Over the next five days, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana. With extreme humidity, once a few places cross above 41 degrees Celsius, light to moderate rains with thundershowers are expected in the afternoons and late evening hours in some districts, said a scientist from IMD, Hyderabad.

The districts in which temperatures are likely to be between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius for the next four days are Hyderabad, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Ranga Reddy.