Price of domestic LPG goes up to Rs 1,052 in state

HYDERABAD: The price of the domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50 on Saturday, putting an extra burden on more than one crore families in Telangana in these days of high inflation.

The non-subsidised 14.2-kg LPG refill will now cost Rs 1,052. Two years ago, in May 2020, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 589.50, and the price has almost doubled now. It is the second time in two months the domestic gas price has been increased. The last hike in domestic gas price was Rs 50 on March 22, raising the cost of a cylinder from Rs 952 to Rs 1,002.

Non-subsidised cooking gas cylinders are purchased after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates. Petrol and diesel prices continue to be on freeze for over a month now, after an increase of more than Rs 10 per litre in 16 days beginning March 22.

According to Telangana LPG Distributors Association, as on April 1, there were about 1,13,64,000 domestic household gas connections in Telangana state.

Association president Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “There has been a constant increase in the import prices of LPG, which reflected on this price hike on domestic gas. If the price of the LPG domestic cylinder is not regulated by the government, the price would have been Rs 1,400 for each cylinder.”

“When it comes to distributors’ commissions, since September 2019 there has been no increase, even though there has been a 40 per cent increase on freight and wages,” he said.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG —used by commercial establishments — was increased to more than Rs 2,355.50.