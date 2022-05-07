Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2022 KTR says Kitex park ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR says Kitex park will employ 50,000 people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 7, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Those in the textile industry find the state’s cotton better than that produced in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, said the minister
KTR on Satudrday laid foundation stones for the establishment of Kitex Textile Park at a cost of ₹ 1,600 crore in Warangal district. (Photo: Twitter)
HANAMKONDA: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao announced that once Kitex Textile Park and Ganesh EcoSphere come up along with their 20 ancillaries in Parkal constituency in Warangal district, around 50,000 people will find direct and indirect employment.

He was addressing a public meeting after participating in various developmental programmes during his day visit to Warangal district on Saturday. He laid foundation stones for the establishment of Kitex Textile Park at a cost of ₹ 1,600 crore, Ganesh EcoSphere which manufactures fibre using waste plastic bottles, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Shayampet Haveli in Geesukonda mandal and a Mission Bhagiratha tank.

 

Rama Rao was accompanied by ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, apart from government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar. The visit by KTR comes immediately a day after former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi visited the region and addressed a public meeting.

The IT minister pointed out that there are lakhs of farmers who cultivate cotton in Telangana. Those in the textile industry find the state’s cotton better than that produced in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Following this, the state government decided to invite Kerala-based Kitex to establish its textile park in Parkal constituency. “The credit for the establishment of the textile park goes to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy,” Rama Rao underlined. .

 

He made sarcastic comments about the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha addressed by Rahul Gandhi. He said some political tourists come to Telangana, see developmental works, have dum-biryani in Hyderabad, and leave.

KTR maintained that Rahul Gandhi read from a script given to him by local leaders and does not know what is happening in Telangana. “He does not know what paddy grains and cows are (Vadlu teliyadu Adlu teliyadu),” he remarked.

MP Pasanuri Dayakar, MLAs Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Nannapuneni Narendar, MLC Ravinder Rao, Disabled Corporation chairman Vasudev, Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi, city mayor Gundu Sudharani and TRS party leaders Pulla Padmavathi and Gayatri Ravi were among those present.

 

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, warangal district, kitex textile park
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


