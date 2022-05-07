Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 250 on April 1 and by Rs 105 on March 1, leading to single unit of 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder finally priced at Rs 2355.50.

