Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2022 Two top Maoists arre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two top Maoists arrested, five others surrender to cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 7, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 7:16 am IST
The DGP maintained that there has been a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Andhra Pradesh
In the last one year, LWE cadre strength has witnessed a steep decline from 100 to 48. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 In the last one year, LWE cadre strength has witnessed a steep decline from 100 to 48. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Vijayawada: AP director general of police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy announced the arrest of two top Maoists, apart from surrender of five of them in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the DGP said police have arrested two of the most-wanted Maoists Korra Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh @ Master @ English Master @ Abhinandan @ Ramana, and Seendri Jagan, both belonging to Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Nageswara Rao is CPI (Maoist) party’s Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee member while Jagan is Galikonda area committee party member.

 

Nageswara Rao, age 50 years, belongs to Gillelabanda village in Chinthapalli mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He carries a reward of ₹ 4 lakh and had been underground for 20 years. He is involved in 150 offences. Seendri Jagan alias Ambri @ Subbarao, aged 25 years, belongs to Nallabilli village in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He carried a reward of ₹ 1 lakh on his head, remained underground for six years and is involved in 39 offences.

The DGP said five more extremists belonging to various cadres of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) have also surrendered before the police attracted by the new surrender policy being implemented by the state government. Among the surrendered, three are party members and two militia commanders.

 

Those who have surrendered are:

Killo Raju alias Pedapadu Raju of Pedapadu village in G.K. Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, who carries ₹ 1 lakh reward and is involved in 54 offences.

Sinderi Mohan alias Mahesh alias Jambri of Nallabilli village in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, who carries ₹ 1 lakh reward, had been underground for six years and is involved in 30 offences.

Vanthala Bhaskar Rao alias Sushanth alias Jattu of Kothapalli village in G.K. Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, who carries ₹ 1 lakh reward, had been underground for two years and is involved in one offence.

 

Gemmili Kesu alias Pamurai Kesu is a militia commander belonging to Pamurai village in G.K. Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He is involved in 20 offences.

Vanthala Krishna alias Pamurai Krishna belongs to Pamurai village in G.K. Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He worked as militia commander for four years and is involved in 19 offences.

The DGP maintained that there has been a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Andhra Pradesh, both in numbers and geographical spread of its influence in the last one year. He maintained that LWE is now largely confined to Alluri Sitharama Raju district in AP. In the last one year, LWE cadre strength has witnessed a steep decline from 100 to 48.

 

Rajendranath Reddy claimed that Maoist military formations, which are responsible for guerrilla actions, have seen a steep reduction from two companies (50 members each) to a mere platoon of 10 members in last one year.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh maoists
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 07 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

According to the police, the victim claimed that five persons attacked him with knives. — Representational ilmage/DC

Tenth examinee stabbed in Vizag

News

Six girl medicos contract Covid-19 in Rangaraya College

They were directed to report to duty within seven days from the date of receipt of posting order. — Representational image/DC

Andhra Pradesh posts DMHOs to 20 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->