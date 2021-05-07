Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2021 Russia okays single- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russia okays single-shot Sputnik

AP
Published May 7, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated May 7, 2021, 12:33 am IST
The new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed
Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records. (Photo: AFP)
 Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records. (Photo: AFP)

Moscow: Russian authorities gave regulatory approval on Thursday to a single-dose version of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine, arguing that the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocols. Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records. Sputnik Light is the fourth domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine approved in Russia.

 

Commenting on the decision to authorize it for use, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, It’s nice to know that this range of tools (against COVID-19) is expanding.

Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko said authorising a fourth jab will help speed up the process of forming herd immunity against the virus.

...
Tags: sputnik light, single does sputnik, covid-19 vaccine approved in russia, president vladimir putin, sputnik v vaccine, covid-19 vaccine


Latest From Nation

Unable to clear debts of Rs 30 lakh he took for developmental works, Anand Reddy went into depression and expressed his worry on a number of occasions to his family members and his close associates. — DC Image

Delay in release of funds; Sarpanch ends his life in anguish in Somarampet

Jagan asks officials to recruit doctors on temporary basis wherever required and rope in more private hospitals, if need be, for Covid treatment. — Twitter

Free Covid-19 care in all Aarogyasri hospitals: Jagan

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp. (AFP)

Getting a second dose of same vax a daunting task in Kurnool

CCMB was carrying out genome sequencing for the samples being sent from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka at the rate of 250 samples every month. — Representational image/AFP

No N440K strain of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Top official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

Justice Ramana sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham