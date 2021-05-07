Nation Crime 07 May 2021 Report cases of pare ...
Nation, Crime

Report cases of parents' death, appeals of adoption to police or CWCs: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published May 7, 2021, 8:24 am IST
Updated May 7, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Flooding social media with messages seeking adoption following death of parents can lead to human trafficking, say experts
In Suryapet district, Anganwadi teachers visited the house of a 14-year-old child, orphaned due to COVID-19, to assess his condition and provide counselling. — Representational image
 In Suryapet district, Anganwadi teachers visited the house of a 14-year-old child, orphaned due to COVID-19, to assess his condition and provide counselling. — Representational image

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 surge across the country has affected young children the worst. With deaths due to the Coronavirus on the rise, social media is flooded with citizens sharing details of children who have either lost both their parents, or have been hospitalised appealing for them to be adopted, despite experts warning that it could amount to trafficking.

State and central governments have advised people to report such cases either to the police or district child welfare committees. The Telangana Child Welfare Department said that over the past week they have received at least 15-20 phone calls requesting assistance for such children.

 

"We received about 300 calls seeking guidance in case of parents and children in one family all testing positive for COVID-19, which we directed to the medical officers. Of these, 15-20 calls were such cases where either a single parent was hospitalised, or both parents had passed away due to the disease, and guardians requested educational or financial support", an official in the child welfare department said.
 

The help desk at the department received calls ranging for arrangement of a COVID-19 test for a three-year-old in Khammam district, where the child's parents had both tested positive and were in home isolation. The neighbour of the family requested the officials to visit their home and help the kid.
 

 

In another case in Suryapet district, Anganwadi teachers visited the house of a 14-year-old child, orphaned due to COVID-19, to assess his condition and provide counselling. The District Child Protection Unit after a call from the boy's uncle, provided him with an admission in a Child Care Institution and started the process for his admission in a nearby school.
 

Meanwhile, the state child welfare department has also set up a transit facility in Hyderabad for the safe stay of girl children whose parents are hospitalised due to COVID. In case of any child needing support, the nearest Child Welfare Committee will facilitate the admission.
 

 

The Telangana Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday also inaugurated a special isolation center for the treatment of children at the Commissionerate. The Minister also directed officials to set up special vehicles in all districts of the state during the crisis period so that children affected by the disease can be immediately rushed to nearby hospitals and children's centers for better treatment in a timely manner.

 

 

...
Tags: covid crisis, parents dead due to covid, children orphaned due to covid, child welfare department sets up transit facility hyderabad, minister satyavati rathod opens isolation centre for children at commissionerate, parents hospitalised corona children no care taker, child welfare committees, human trafficking
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Chief Minister was of the view that lockdown was counterproductive as the common man would be badly hit and the economy would collapse. — Twitter

No lockdown, only increased care: KCR

Such individuals must be asymptomatic, or not to have any Covid-19 related symptoms, and should self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. — Representational image/PTI

Delhi puts curbs on visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Several doctors working in various government hospitals who spoke to this correspondent said it was not just common people who had to spend hours in front of a computer to try and find a slot for registering for vaccination. — AP

Health workers below 45 cry foul over denial of slot booking



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)

ED attaches assets of TMC leaders in Saradha case

The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (file photo: PTI)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Andhra CID set to file counter affidavit in alleged case of land encroachment

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Sand boa racket busted in Nellore, seven arrested

The team also rescued the reptile and seized two laptops, two cars and eight mobile phones from the gang members. — inaturalist.org
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham