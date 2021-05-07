Free Covid-19 care in all Aarogyasri hospitals: Jagan

Jagan asks officials to recruit doctors on temporary basis wherever required and rope in more private hospitals, if need be, for Covid treatment. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to ensure free treatment for Covid patients in all empanelled hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme. He also wanted allotment of 50 per cent beds in such hospitals as well as those designated by district collectors to the Coronavirus-infected patients. If more patients turn up, they should not be turned away, he insisted.

Holding a review meeting on the Corona situation at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the official to take particular care that the private hospitals covered by Aarogyasri scheme provide treatment on a par with the government hospitals.

The Chief Minister noted the state set new records in terms of conducting Coronavirus tests. He called for collating and updating data on the beds available in Aarogyasri hospitals and the number of beds allotted to Aarogyasri patients in those hospitals.

Speaking of the functioning of ‘104’ call centre, the Chief Minister said when a phone call was made to the call centre, a message would go to the district officials concerned, depending on the location of patient. He directed that the Collector and the district administration respond immediately and admit patients in hospitals.

The Chief Minister said Covid care centres should be set up near all Covid hospitals with hangers so that hospital doctors could serve in those centres. He ordered all necessary facilities at these care centres. He stated that there were at present 108 government hospitals, 349 corporate empanelled hospitals, 47 corporate temporary empanelled hospitals and 94 private category hospitals in the state, which were involved in Covid treatment. Of the 48,439 beds in 598 hospitals, 41,517 beds had been occupied and 6,922 were vacant. At present, 24,500 patients were being treated under Aarogyasri scheme, , he noted.

The Chief Minister stressed on provision of quality food, sanitation, oxygen, medical care and availability of doctors in Covid hospitals. He instructed the officials to recruit doctors on a temporary basis if necessary. He particularly drew their attention to the oxygen issue and said there should be no problems in supply and storage of oxygen. The officials should make efforts to get more oxygen allotments from the centre and also plan for other alternatives, he added.