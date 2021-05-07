Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2021 Delhi puts curbs on ...
Delhi puts curbs on visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 7, 2021, 7:52 am IST
Updated May 7, 2021, 12:10 pm IST
 Such individuals must be asymptomatic, or not to have any Covid-19 related symptoms, and should self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: In an abrupt move, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed immediate travel and arrival restrictions on people visiting the capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, saying such individuals would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a Delhi government identified facility, either run by the government or private parties that charge fees for their services.

If such visitors can produce a full vaccination certificate, or a negative RT-PCR certificate issued to them within a 72-hour window of their arrival in Delhi, then such individuals will have to be quarantined for a week, the Delhi government said.

 

Some exemptions have been given to “all Constitutional and government functionaries and the staff members accompanying them to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the government said.

However, such individuals must be asymptomatic, or not to have any Covid-19 related symptoms, and should self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. They will be expected to strictly follow the Covid-19 related guidelines/instructions/SOPs issued by the government of India as well as the Delhi government. Such people must also restrict their travel within Delhi to the minimum that is required to perform the work for which they have visited Delhi.

 

But if any such exempted individual shows symptoms, then they too will have to undergo mandatory quarantine as is the case with normal travellers from the two states.

These restrictions will be enforced for anyone visiting Delhi, irrespective of the mode of transport they use to visit the national capital, whether by road, rail, or air.

