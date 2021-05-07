Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2021 Delay in release of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delay in release of funds; Sarpanch ends his life in anguish in Somarampet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 7, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 7, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Anand Reddy completed the construction works for community buildings, burial grounds and a dumping yard and also did the CC road works
Unable to clear debts of Rs 30 lakh he took for developmental works, Anand Reddy went into depression and expressed his worry on a number of occasions to his family members and his close associates. — DC Image
 Unable to clear debts of Rs 30 lakh he took for developmental works, Anand Reddy went into depression and expressed his worry on a number of occasions to his family members and his close associates. — DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: A village sarpanch who strove hard for development of the village died by suicide in Somarampet village of Ellanthakunta mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district, police said on Thursday.

He was borrowing money from private money lenders and executing works in the village. He was said to be under severe pressure as the government agencies failed to clear the bills for long durations of time.

 

Vadde Anand Reddy, 48, had been elected unanimously as from Somarampet sarpanch in the panchayat elections in 2019.

A time-limit had been set by the collector for completion of various developmental works with an outlay of Rs 1.2 crore. Anand Reddy completed the construction works for community buildings, burial grounds and a dumping yard and also did the CC road works, established nurseries and implemented various welfare activities along with other developmental works in the village with painstaking push.

When the government did not sanction the funds, Ananda Reddy took loan from private money lenders. He completed the developmental works and, in this respect, made the village stand first in the district. As a result, Somarampet received the best village panchayat award in the district.

 

The government, however, did not sanction the amount. Unable to clear debts of Rs 30 lakh he took for developmental works, Anand Reddy went into depression and expressed his worry on a number of occasions to his family members and his close associates.

On Wednesday night, Anand Reddy made a phone call to his family members from his fields and informed them that he was not able to bear the pressure over the delay in sanctioning of bills and would end his life.

The family members rushed to the field only to find that he was breathing his last. They tried to shift him to a hospital in Ellanthakunta, but he died enroute.

 

Anand Reddy is survived by his wife Padma and son Jaswanth.

Padma said that for the past few days, her husband was showing signs of intense mental stress. “If he had not become a sarpanch, we would have been living a happy life with him. We are left with nothing now,” she said, sobbing.

A villager closely associated with Anand Reddy said it was in appreciation of his sense of commitment and dedication that the villagers unanimously elected him as Sarpanch. “Anand Reddy strove hard for the development of the village and placed the Somarampet on top position,” he said.

 

The state government kept the bills pending for the past year and a half.

The fellow villager added: “At least now, we hope the state government will realise how much pressure village sarpanches go through in the state and must release the funds for developmental works without any delay. We urge the government to also release an ex-gratia to the family members of Anand Reddy.”

...
Tags: somarampet in ellanthakunta mandal, rajanna sircilla district, vadde anand reddy unanimously elected sarpanch, anand reddy borrowed for development works, unable to repay debts anand reddy ends life, karimnagar district sarpanch ends life
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

Central team in West Bengal for review

In Suryapet district, Anganwadi teachers visited the house of a 14-year-old child, orphaned due to COVID-19, to assess his condition and provide counselling. — Representational image

Report cases of parents' death, appeals of adoption to police or CWCs: Govt

The Chief Minister was of the view that lockdown was counterproductive as the common man would be badly hit and the economy would collapse. — Twitter

No lockdown, only increased care: KCR

Such individuals must be asymptomatic, or not to have any Covid-19 related symptoms, and should self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. — Representational image/PTI

Delhi puts curbs on visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

Justice Ramana sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham