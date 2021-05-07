Case against TD chief Chandrababu Naidu for causing fear psychosis

KURNOOL: A case has been filed against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading rumours that the N440K virus that was identified in Kurnool was deadly and causing infections across the state. Naidu was accused of creating fear psychosis among children, women and Covid patients. His interviews carried on electronic media painted a gloomy picture, saying the potency of the Kurnool virus was 10 times deadlier than the other variants devastating the country.

Alleging that several people in Kurnool died due to the agony caused by the claims of the opposition leader, one Masupogu Subbaiah filed a complaint with One Town police station, demanding that Naidu be punished for spreading unfounded claims. He also mentioned the measures of the Delhi and the Orissa governments which asked people from Andhra Pradesh not to come to their states.

Subbaiah stated that CCMB scientists clearly stated that the N440K virus found in samples sent from Kurnool last June was not lethal. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC Sections 185, 505(1)(b)(2) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.