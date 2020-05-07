Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead, and assured all possible assistance to state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The prime minister has also convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at 11 am in wake of the situation, the PMO said.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation "which is being monitored closely."

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi spoke to the state chief minister.

"He assured all help and support," a PMO tweet said.

At least six people have died and nearly 100 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

Other leaders too expressed anguish over Vizag gas leak tragedy and shared their condolence messages on their Twitter timelines. Here's a look...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, saying he was "shocked" and had asked party workers and leaders in the area to aid rescue and relief efforts.

I’m shocked to hear about the

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted, saying news of the gas leak was "worrying" and that disaster response teams were working with the state government to contain the situation.

The news of gas leak from a Polymer plant in Visakhapatnam is worrying. @NDRFHQ is working together with the state government in performing the first responder’s duty.

My prayers for the safety of all.

Condolences to the family of those deceased. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 7, 2020

Telanagan CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Industres minister KTR express sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to bereaved families.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident. Terming it as unfortunate, Hon'ble CM offered condolences to the bereaved families. CM wished for the speedy recovery of those fell sick due to the gas leak. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 7, 2020

Shocked & deeply anguished by the visuals from #VizagGasLeak



My wholehearted condolences to those who lost their near & dear. Let’s pray for the well-being of the hospitalised 🙏



What a horrible year this has been! — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 7, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also offered his condolences and said he would pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to gas leak from chemical plant of a private company in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those taken ill. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 7, 2020

Actor Chiranjeevi express sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to bereaved families.