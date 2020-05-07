44th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | DC WEB DESK
Published May 7, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam
PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)
 PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead, and assured all possible assistance to state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The prime minister has also convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at 11 am in wake of the situation, the PMO said.

 

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation "which is being monitored closely."

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi spoke to the state chief minister.

"He assured all help and support," a PMO tweet said.

At least six people have died and nearly 100 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

Other leaders too expressed anguish over Vizag gas leak tragedy and shared their condolence messages on their Twitter timelines. Here's a look...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, saying he was "shocked" and had asked party workers and leaders in the area to aid rescue and relief efforts.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted, saying news of the gas leak was "worrying" and that disaster response teams were working with the state government to contain the situation.

Telanagan CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Industres minister KTR express sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to bereaved families.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also offered his condolences and said he would pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

Actor Chiranjeevi express sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to bereaved families.

...
Tags: visakhapatnam, gas leak, prime minister narendra modi, y s jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, rr venkatapuram, gopalapatnam chemical factory leak, vizag gas leak, vizag gas tragedy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


