44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 07 May 2020 Styrene gas leak in ...
Nation, In Other News

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 7, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
The gas is used in the manufacture of plastic polymers and prolonged exposure can lead to effects on the central nervous system
The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)
 The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

Vizag: For a few hours Thursday morning, the scene at Gopalapatnam village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, in the vicinity of the chemical company LG Polymers was one of utter horror. First there was a noxious smell in the air and then people began to fall like leaves right where they stood.

Motorists stopped to catch their breath and fell crumpled to the earth. Soon there were scenes of unexplained terror all around. Ambulances screaming in, people carrying children in their arms, and women slumped over in wheelchairs.

 

The scenes were reminiscent of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. That nightmare too unfurled in the predawn hours with an odourless gas enveloping the city as it slept.

Police officer Swaroopa Rani said her staff were alerted to the district in Gopalapatnam at 3.30 am. The frantic calls said there seemed to be something noxious in the air. The policemen did find the air noxious, and immediately alerted the higher up in the city.

After the initial flurry of panic, the gas was identified as styrene, also called vinylbenzene, which is used in the manufacture of polystyrene plastics, fibreglass, rubber, and latex.

According to health officials mere exposure to the gas may not be fatal. However, acute exposure to a concentrated form of the gas can be toxic with severe consequences particularly severe for children.

Short-term exposure can lead to symptoms such as irritation of the eyes, gastrointestinal problems. It can also also affect the epithelial lining of various tissues. The gas is capable of harming the central nervous system.

Long-term exposure to styrene could lead to dysfunction of the central nervous system, fatigue, hearing loss, headache, and weakness. In extreme cases, acute exposure could also cause numbness of the feet.

Dr Raghunatha Rao, former director of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, said chronic (long-term) exposure to styrene can result in adverse effects on the central nervous system causing headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, CNS dysfunction, hearing loss and peripheral neuropathy.

Human studies, however, have been inconclusive on the reproductive and developmental effects of styrene; several studies reported no an increase in developmental effects on women who worked in the plastics industry, while another study reported an increased frequency of spontaneous abortions. 

Several epidemiological studies suggest there may be an association between styrene exposure and increased risk of leukemia and lymphoma.

...
Tags: vizag gas leak, vishakhapatanam, risks, after effects, consequences, lg polymers, bhopal gas tragedy 1984, styrene
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

Representational image. (PTI)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

What after May 17: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

Representational image. (PTI)

3 J&K photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize for photography

Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar in December 2019. The image was part of a series of photographs by photojournalists Mukhtar Khan, Dar Yasin and Channi Anand, three Associated Press photographers based in Srinagar and Jammu, who were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

7-months pregnant woman dodges corona checkposts by flashing mother's card

The KRS dam in Karnataka

24 corona positives detected at Indian Army hospital in Delhi

The Army Research and Referral Hospital near New Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)

IAS officer from Bhopal among nine positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Police officials distribute fruits among their colleagues on duty manning the lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham