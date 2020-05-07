44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2020 Rising covid tally i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published May 7, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
There are 85 cases from the Border Security Force.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 31-year-old Delhi police constable was among 126 persons who died due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as 2,958 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 49,391. The new cases include 85 from the Border Security Force.

To meet the domestic demand with rising infections, the government has banned the export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

 

As of now, 33,514 persons are under treatment while 14,183 have been discharged. In the past 24 hours, 1,456 persons were discharged, taking the total recovery rate to 28.72 per cent. PTI, however, said there were a total of 49,785 cases, 14,046 were discharged and 1,632 people had died.

In Delhi, 70 police personnel have been infected. The young constable who died was asymptomatic and had no symptoms till Monday evening. By late night he got high fever and difficulty in breathing. He was taken to a private hospital first, then to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead. This has alarmed many in the health fraternity and the police.

The BSF detected 85 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases in its ranks to 152. A majority of them (110) are from Delhi, and the rest from Tripura. The CRPF has 137 positive cases, though none were detected on Wednesday.

The Delhi government Wednesday ordered the release of 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members after they completed the quarantine period: 900 of them are from Delhi, and the rest from Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, at a meeting with state health ministers, expressed concern over the high fatality rates in some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, where in many cases patients had suppressed information or reported late to hospitals over fears of being stigmatised.

The Centre has, meanwhile, noted that West Bengal had very low levels of testing, and a high mortality rate of 13.2 per cent. The home ministry said his was the highest for any state, and noted the high instances of lockdown violations in Kolkata and Howrah in specific localities, where “corona warriors” had faced attacks.

In a letter to West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla urged stricter enforcement of the lockdown, and drew attention to the overcrowding in markets, free movement of people in large numbers without masks, people playing cricket and football, plying of rickshaws and laxity in enforcing social distancing norms in containment zones.

...
Tags: border security force (bsf), army coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

What after May 17: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Fresh details on Vizag's gas horror: Death toll 8 but likely to rise

A gas-affected child is carried to hospital in the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A gas leak from the LG Polymer chemical company killed at least five people and put more than 1000 is hospital early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

From math teacher to militant: Riyaz Naikoo said Art 370 abrogation was irrelevant

File picture of an unspecified date of Riyaz Naikoo addressing mourners at the funeral of a slain militant in south Kashmir.

91.5K influenza like cases found in Bengal

Influenza like cases found in Bengal. (PTI Photo)

Five killed, hundreds in hospital after gas leak at L G Polymers in Vizag

Representative image of a highway in Vizag.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham