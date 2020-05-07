44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 07 May 2020 Neighbouring cities ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Neighbouring cities deny entry to locals employed in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published May 7, 2020, 11:20 am IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 11:24 am IST
According to the civic officials, the Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring areas are on rise due to the infections coming from the BMC limits
Workers clean drains at Vashi ahead of pre-monsoon season, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)
 Workers clean drains at Vashi ahead of pre-monsoon season, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai, the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, is facing stigmatisation due to the fear factor over the dreaded virus. The neighbouring cities have issued prohibitory orders to their local residents, who work for essential services in Mumbai, denying them entry in their jurisdiction.

The civic bodies of Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur – the satellite cities of the metropolis – have issued orders prohibiting the movement of local residents working in Mumbai from May 8.

 

However, following the furore, the municipal corporations of Kalyan-Dombivali and Ulhasnagar have put their orders on hold. The municipal councils of Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur are also expected to follow suit, said local MP Shrikant Shinde from the Shiv Sena.

He said, “The concept behind these prohibitory orders was to curb the spread of coronavirus. There are a large number of people who visit Mumbai for work. We are trying to arrange their accommodation near their establishments. Talks are on with the BMC chief on this issue. Though they will not be forced, even if 50 per cent of these people decide to stay in Mumbai during the lockdown period, it will be a great help in containing the pandemic.”

The Kalyan-Dombivali municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi had appealed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other establishments to arrange for the stay of their local residents, who travel to Mumbai. The Ambernath and Badlapur municipal councils too had said that the accommodation arrangement for people going to Mumbai for work will be made by the BMC. The civic bodies of all the four cities had asked all such employees to register their names online.

According to the civic officials of these cities, the Covid-19 cases in these areas are on rise due to the infections coming from the BMC limits. The family members of these employees are also found to be infected with coronavirus. Hence, the decision to deny entry to these people was taken to ensure the safety of their family and neighbourhood.

A BMC staffer said, “Though we are risking our lives by daily going to Mumbai, it’s a part of our duty. We are scared of infection, but staying away from the family will also be difficult.”

Social activist Anil Galgali said that the decision to deny entry to those, who travel to Mumbai, has created confusion in the minds of government employees, who are fighting tirelessly against the virus. The government should act promptly on this, he added

...
Tags: mumbai, kalyan-dombivali, ulhasnagar, ambernath, kulgaon-badlapur, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), anil galgali, coronavirus, covid-19, workers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

Representational image. (PTI)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vizag gas leak tragedy: PM Modi assures all help to AP CM Jagan

PM takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra CM. (DC Photo)

Fresh details on Vizag's gas horror: Death toll 8 but likely to rise

A gas-affected child is carried to hospital in the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A gas leak from the LG Polymer chemical company killed at least five people and put more than 1000 is hospital early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

Representational image. (PTI)

From math teacher to militant: Riyaz Naikoo said Art 370 abrogation was irrelevant

File picture of an unspecified date of Riyaz Naikoo addressing mourners at the funeral of a slain militant in south Kashmir.

91.5K influenza like cases found in Bengal

Influenza like cases found in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham