Civilian killed in police firing as protests flare up in Riyaz Naikoo's village

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published May 7, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Authorities say protests over the killing of Hizb commander were 'negligible' and 'sporadic'
Smoke and dust rise as a house is hit by munitions fired during an operation in the Awantipora area south of Srinagar on May 6, 2020. Government forces killed a top rebel commander and his aide in the gunfight (AP)
 Smoke and dust rise as a house is hit by munitions fired during an operation in the Awantipora area south of Srinagar on May 6, 2020. Government forces killed a top rebel commander and his aide in the gunfight (AP)

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday secretly buried at an undisclosed location the body of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of Hizb-ul Mujahideen who was slain in a gunfight with the security forces in his village of Baigpora in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Protests marked by stone-pelting flared up at several places in the slain militant’s home district on Thursday. At least one person was killed and 19 others were wounded when police opened fire and used pellet shotguns and teargas to put down a protest in Baigpora, the village where the former math teacher used to live before joining the militants in 2012.

 

The man killed in the police action today was a civilian, identified as Jehangir Yusuf Wani, a resident of Uthmula village in Pulwama district. Hospital sources said 32-year-old Wani was brought dead with bullet wounds in his chest, abdomen and leg. The injuries in the others brought to hospital were mainly in the lower limbs, sources said.

The authorities described said the clashes as “minor,” “negligible” and restricted to Pulwama and a few other pockets in the Valley. They shut down mobile internet services across Kashmir all the same. Phone services were down too, barring those provided by the state-owned BSNL.

...
Tags: baigpora, riyaz naikoo burial, kashmir protests, hizb-ul mujahideen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
