Chattisgarh:7 paper mill workers in Raigarh hospitalised after gas leak exposure
Nation, Current Affairs

Chattisgarh:7 paper mill workers in Raigarh hospitalised after gas leak exposure

ANI
Published May 7, 2020, 7:24 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 7:25 pm IST
This is the second incident of a gas leak to have occurred today
Visuals outside hospital in Raigarh (ANI)
 Visuals outside hospital in Raigarh (ANI)

Raigarh: As many as seven workers of a paper mill were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill in the early hours of Thursday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said.
Three of them are in critical condition, the SP said.

"The interrogation of the mill owner is underway. The incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday," he added.

 

This is the second incident of a gas leak to have occurred today.

Styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early morning today, claiming 11 lives.

The incident took place hours before a gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam killed at least 11 people, including a child.

Hundreds were said to have fallen ill due to the leak in Gopalapatnam area, where the plant is located. Close to a 1,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

...
Tags: vishakapatnam, gas leak blast
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raigarh


