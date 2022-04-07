Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2022 Parliament Budget se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parliament Budget session adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Key bills passed during the session like the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill
The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget. (PTI)
 The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Budget session of the Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule. The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8. The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely).

 

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could not read out his customary closing remarks that sum up the business conducted in the House during the session, as Shiv Sena and other opposition MPs created a ruckus.

While Shiv Sena MPs sought to raise the issue of an FIR registered against the BJP's Kirit Somaiya for allegedly siphoning of Rs 100 crore collected from people as donations for saving aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no discussion on price rise was allowed during the entire session.

 

Congress members supported the Shiv Sena, saying if the issue of price rise was not allowed for a debate, at least a discussion on this alleged scam should be taken up.

Naidu said he has allowed the matter to be raised and asked the MPs to not disturb the proceedings.

With opposition MPs unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings sine die.

...
Tags: parliament session, budget session 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Budget session curtailed to avoid Oppn pinpointing flaws, says Congress
Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament

Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Further discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig to be held next week: Bommai

The hacking group, dubbed TAG-38, has used a kind of malicious software called ShadowPad, which was previously associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army. (Representational image)

Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid

Police conducted raids at Pudding and Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills during which family members of celebrities and political leaders were caught (Photo by arrangement)

ED delves deep into Tollywood drug links

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress, others should put house in order: Sitaram Yechury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid

The hacking group, dubbed TAG-38, has used a kind of malicious software called ShadowPad, which was previously associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army. (Representational image)

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Night patrolling by forces in J&K to stop targeted killings

Forces guard near a tempo vehicle following a suspected cylinder blast at a car parking outside the Tulip garden in Srinagar on April 6, 2022. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Steep decline in farmers’ suicide in Telangana: Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->