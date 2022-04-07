Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2022 Night patrolling by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Night patrolling by forces in J&K to stop targeted killings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 7, 2022, 8:38 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 8:38 am IST
In past three weeks, half a dozen seasonal labourers from Bihar and UP and an equal number of local residents were shot at by gunmen
Forces guard near a tempo vehicle following a suspected cylinder blast at a car parking outside the Tulip garden in Srinagar on April 6, 2022. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
 Forces guard near a tempo vehicle following a suspected cylinder blast at a car parking outside the Tulip garden in Srinagar on April 6, 2022. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Srinagar: In view of persistent targeted attacks by suspected militants, the Jammu and Kashmir police and various other security forces have begun night patrolling in many remote villages and intensified the same in militancy-infested areas of mainly the Kashmir Valley.

In a move to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements, the deputy commissioners of several districts including Srinagar have asked all financial and business units located in their respective areas to install ‘good quality’ CCTVs within 14 days in a move to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements. They have also been asked to inform the Station House Officer of their nearest police station in case any suspicious movement or activity is observed in the video surveillance.

 

In past three weeks, half a dozen seasonal labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and an equal number of local residents including a Kashmiri Pandit were shot at by gunmen in different parts of the southern and central districts of the Valley. A few of them including two Muslim village heads later succumbed to their injuries. Separately, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another wounded in a sneak militant attack in the congested Maisuma area of capital Srinagar. These incidents are reminiscent of similar attacks on both Hindu and Muslim seasonal labourers from Bihar, UP, West Bengal and some other states that were carried out by gunmen in different parts of the Valley including Srinagar in October last year leading to a vast majority of such work force leaving Kashmir prematurely.  

 

In New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, told Rajya Sabha that four Kashmiri Pandits were among 14 Hindus killed by militants in J&K since August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 whereas a total of 34 people belonging to minority communities were slain by them in the last five years. He also said that as many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in J&K since August 5, 2019 when the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union territories.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range], Vijay Kumar, while speaking to a selected group of reporters here on Wednesday said that the J&K police along with the security forces has intensified the night patrolling in remote Kashmir villages mainly where Kashmiri Pandits live and non-local labourers work “to prevent terrorists from attacking soft targets.”

 

He, however, claimed that the assailants involved in targeting non-local labourers and a Kashmiri Pandit chemist in Pulwama and Shopian districts in the past week have been identified and would be brought to justice soon. He also said that two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Pulwama’s Tral area earlier during the day on Wednesday had apart from being involved in other terror acts killed Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed in Khonmoh area of Srinagar district recently.

The deputy commissioners of Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam and Kupwara districts in the Kashmir Valley and Doda district in Jammu region have while asking the business establishments to install CCTVs said that the orders shall remain in force for sixty days “unless withdrawn earlier and subject to further extension or modification.” The identical orders read “Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860.” Under this law, a person can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to ₹ 200, or with both.

 

The DCs have in their orders said that, in view of the increased incidence of selective targeting of the innocent citizens in J&K by “anti-nationals and subversive elements”, several measures including the use of appropriate technologies are required to be taken “to safeguard the life and property”. They further said that the installation of CCTVs would not only help in controlling crime but will also help in flourishing of business, tourism and overall growth of the society by preventing danger to human life and safety.

 

“In order to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes, the installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in general public/customers visiting these establishments”, reads the order issued by Srinagar DC Mohammad Aijaz.

...
Tags: jammu kashmir police, night patrol, targeted killings
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The hacking group, dubbed TAG-38, has used a kind of malicious software called ShadowPad, which was previously associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army. (Representational image)

Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid

Police conducted raids at Pudding and Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills during which family members of celebrities and political leaders were caught (Photo by arrangement)

ED delves deep into Tollywood drug links

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress, others should put house in order: Sitaram Yechury

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Steep decline in farmers’ suicide in Telangana: Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->