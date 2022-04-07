AP HC: Person with flat foot not fit to become AMVI

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an order on Wednesday, saying a person with a ‘flat foot’ is not eligible to be appointed as an assistant motor vehicle inspector. “It would be a hindrance to discharge duties properly.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy heard the petition filed by Nageswaraiah hailing from the Kadapa district.

The petitioner applied for APPSC’s general recruitment notification for the selection of 23 persons for the posts of assistant motor vehicle inspectors, which was issued in December 2018. He had appeared for the test, scored 194.26 marks out of 300 and stood in the second position on the state merit list.

Out of 21 applicants selected, the petitioner’s name was not found as he was declared medically unfit for the reason he had a ‘flat foot’ on his right leg.

He moved the high court to set aside the recruitment notification and issue directions to the transport department to select him as AMVI based on his merit.

The government argued that flat foot was a disqualification for appointment.

Government pleader submitted that denial of appointment was not discrimination to attract a citation of violation under Article 14 of Constitution.

The court opined that the person having a flat foot would not have a grip while walking or running and it would become a hindrance to the discharge duties as AMVI.