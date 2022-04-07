Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2022 AP HC: Person with f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP HC: Person with flat foot not fit to become AMVI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 7, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 7:46 am IST
A person having a flat foot would not have a grip while walking or running and it would become a hindrance to AMVI discharge duties, said HC
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an order on Wednesday, saying a person with a ‘flat foot’ is not eligible to be appointed as an assistant motor vehicle inspector. “It would be a hindrance to discharge duties properly.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy heard the petition filed by Nageswaraiah hailing from the Kadapa district.

 

The petitioner applied for APPSC’s general recruitment notification for the selection of 23 persons for the posts of assistant motor vehicle inspectors, which was issued in December 2018. He had appeared for the test, scored 194.26 marks out of 300 and stood in the second position on the state merit list.

Out of 21 applicants selected, the petitioner’s name was not found as he was declared medically unfit for the reason he had a ‘flat foot’ on his right leg.

He moved the high court to set aside the recruitment notification and issue directions to the transport department to select him as AMVI based on his merit.

 

The government argued that flat foot was a disqualification for appointment.

Government pleader submitted that denial of appointment was not discrimination to attract a citation of violation under Article 14 of Constitution.

The court opined that the person having a flat foot would not have a grip while walking or running and it would become a hindrance to the discharge duties as AMVI.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, assistant motor vehicle inspector
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The hacking group, dubbed TAG-38, has used a kind of malicious software called ShadowPad, which was previously associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army. (Representational image)

Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid

Police conducted raids at Pudding and Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills during which family members of celebrities and political leaders were caught (Photo by arrangement)

ED delves deep into Tollywood drug links

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress, others should put house in order: Sitaram Yechury

Forces guard near a tempo vehicle following a suspected cylinder blast at a car parking outside the Tulip garden in Srinagar on April 6, 2022. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Night patrolling by forces in J&K to stop targeted killings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Steep decline in farmers’ suicide in Telangana: Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->