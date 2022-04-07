Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2022 AP gives one hour pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP gives one hour permission to minority employees in view of Ramzan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued the circular that will be in force till May 2
Muslims offering Namaz in a Mosque at Labbipet in Vijayawada. (DC Photo)
 Muslims offering Namaz in a Mosque at Labbipet in Vijayawada. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: AP government on Thursday issued orders permitting minority Muslim employees to leave office early an hour in the evening in view of the Holy Ramzan. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued the circular that will be in force till May 2. The government permitted all the government staff, teachers, those hired on contract and outsourcing personnel, who profess Islam, to leave offices/schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the period till May 2 to, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.

Muslim employees welcomed the decision and thanked the government. They recalled that every year the government gives relaxations to minority employees which would be very helpful to them towards performing Roja (fasting) rituals in the evening.

 

...
Tags: month of ramzan, roja, muslim employees
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

India bars import of 101 more defence equipment

Though the jumbos are on a stroll for the last 30 days, they were calm so far. There is no case of severe property damage, the DFO said. — DC file image

Denizens, officials worried as 3 jumbos stray into Tirupati outskirts

The breakthrough infection was found to occur on average 43 days after the second vaccination. (Representational Image/ AFP)

High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs

The exhibition society refunded close to Rs 12 crore to shop owners who wished to go back after the numaish was put on hold a couple of days after its inauguration. (File Image)

Numaish: Exhibition Society’s revenue collection takes a beating this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India plans to issue e-passports to its citizens starting this year: MoS

The MoS informed that the e-passport will be a combined paper and electronic passport, with an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna embedded as an inlay in the back cover. (Representational Image/PTI )

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.(Representational Image: PTI)

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->