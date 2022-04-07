AP gives one hour permission to minority employees in view of Ramzan

VIJAYAWADA: AP government on Thursday issued orders permitting minority Muslim employees to leave office early an hour in the evening in view of the Holy Ramzan. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued the circular that will be in force till May 2. The government permitted all the government staff, teachers, those hired on contract and outsourcing personnel, who profess Islam, to leave offices/schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the period till May 2 to, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.

Muslim employees welcomed the decision and thanked the government. They recalled that every year the government gives relaxations to minority employees which would be very helpful to them towards performing Roja (fasting) rituals in the evening.