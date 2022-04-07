AP cabinet approves two new revenue divisions

Chaired by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the AP cabinet has directed the health department to draft a policy to ensure government doctors don’t do private practice. (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday has taken several key decisions. These included creation of two new revenue divisions, approving YSR Sunna Vaddi, the start of AP Millets Mission, and nod for land allotments for setting up health hubs, among others.

The cabinet has directed the health department to draft a policy to ensure government doctors don’t do private practice.

Briefing the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the cabinet has approved the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for the third consecutive year. The CM will launch the scheme and disburse the interest amount of Rs 1259 crore, benefitting around 90 lakh DWACRA women, on April 22.

The cabinet approved creation of two new revenue divisions – the Kothapeta division of East Godavari district and the Pulivendula division of YSR district. Kothapeta revenue division will have seven mandals -- Athreyapuram, Alamuru, Ravulapalem, Kothapeta, P Gannavaram, Ambajipeta and Ainavalli. The Pulivendula division will consist of Pulivendula, Vempalli, Vemula, Chakrayapeta, Simhadripuram, Veerapunainpalli, Lingala and Thonduru.

The cabinet approved the setting up of 12 police sub divisions and 16 circle inspector offices. It passed a resolution to continue Zilla Parishads as they are despite the reorganization of the districts.

The cabinet gave its nod for sanction of seven teaching posts and five non-teaching posts in the Agriculture Polytechnic College in Punganuru of Chittoor district. It also approved the launch of the AP Millet Mission (2022-23 to 2026-27 ) to encourage millets cultivation.

The cabinet agreed to sanction one assistant general manager post and two office subordinate posts in the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation and 253 posts for higher education department. Of these, 23 were Principal posts, 31 teaching posts and 199 non-teaching posts.

This apart, the cabinet approved 24 teaching posts and 10 non-teaching posts in government degree college at Thogaram in Amudalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district and the government degree college in Darsi of Prakasam district.

The cabinet approved one principal post in the dental college in Kadapa and ratified GOs 27, 28, 29 related to HRA in implementation of PRC.

The cabinet approved allotment of land for setting up health hubs in the state, which include 5 acres of land for a super specialty hospital in Suryaraopeta of Kakinada Urban and Kalluru of Kurnool district, 4.5 acers in Santhapeta of Vizianagaram district, 4.32 acers in Pathrunivalsa of Srikakulam district and 4 acers in Anantapur rural.

Besides, the cabinet approved allotment of six acers of land to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department for a hotel and convention centre in Rajahmundry urban. It also gave its nod for grant of 100 acres to APIIC to set up an MSME Park in Bethamcherla of Kurnool district.

There were also other minor land allocations to various government and private institutions for development and other purposes.