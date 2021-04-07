Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court pulls up state over spurt in Covid-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Apr 7, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 1:12 am IST
The court chided the state over the nod it gave to opening up commercial activities, malls, cinemas without imposing Covid restrictions
The court sought to know from Advocate General B.S. Prasad why the government was focusing on RAT rather than RT-PCR. — DC file photo
 The court sought to know from Advocate General B.S. Prasad why the government was focusing on RAT rather than RT-PCR. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government over the spurt in Covid-19 cases, given its failure to step up RT-PCR tests as was suggested by the court earlier.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PILs seeking directions to the government to effectively contain the Coronavirus disease.

 

The court chided the government over the nod it gave to opening up commercial activities, malls, cinema halls, bars, pubs, congregations and gatherings without imposing any Covid-19 restrictions. 

The High Court has been monitoring the pandemic situation by getting status reports regularly. Based on these reports, as also news reports and reports of laxities brought before it by the petitioners, the court has directed the government to rectify the lapses.

 

On Tuesday, the bench was irritated with the status report filed by the Director of Public Health and termed it as “sweeping and misleading.” Despite the orders issued by the court, the government had not stepped up Covid-19 testing through RT-PCR, it said. The report had 406 enclosures.

Out of the 9,11,661 Covid-19 tests done in the state, 7,63,136 were done through RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) whereas only 1,48,525 tests were done through RT-PCR, the court noted.

The court sought to know from Advocate General B.S. Prasad why the government was focusing on RAT rather than RT-PCR. It gave the government 48 hours to come up with the reasons for not doing RT-PCR tests.

 

Finding fault with the government for not arranging more vaccination centers for the public, CJ Kohli directed government to inform it why the Covid-19 vaccination is not being administered round the clock, as the entire country is grappling with a second wave of the Coronavirus.

The court made it clear that if the orders are not complied with by the state, the court will issue directions. It observed that the state should not treat this as adversarial litigation because “this is a matter which concerned each and every one of us and the health of people of the state.”

 

The court said the report should contain information on Covid-19 positive cases and mortality rate, as also the number of micro containment zones created district-wise, the efforts made to conduct sero-surveillance by the government in the districts where there is a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the nature of testing that is being done at construction sites, airports, inter-state bus terminal, ports and railway stations.

The bench also directed the government to state the reasons for not imposing restrictions on the public gatherings during marriages, death ceremonies, besides festivities and the nature of restrictions that have been placed on the occupancy rate in cinema halls, malls, hotels, pubs, bars, etc.

 

The PILs were adjourned to April 8 for further hearing.

...
Tags: telangana high court, rat, rt-pcr, covid cases, social gatherings without covid protocols, covid positive cases, mortality rate, second wave of coronavirus, telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

People want to pay tributes to Narasimhaiah by supporting Bhagat in this bypoll. — (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

Sympathy wave for father's son in Nagarjunasagar bypoll

AP has so far conducted Covid-19 tests on 2,85,969 samples per one million population, registering a positive rate of 5.97. — PTI photo

AP nears 2,000 mark of single-day spike in Corona infections

About 30 students from three medical colleges have been asked to go home as their colleagues have got infected. (Representational Image/AP)

Covid-19 spreading among medical college students in Telangana

The state government appointed former chief secretary Nilam Sawhney as the State Election Commissioner on April 1 and she issued the notification to resume the election process for MPTCs/ZPTCs from the stage where they were stopped last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — (Representational Photo: AFP)

Andhra Pradesh High Court stays Parishad polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fake News: WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15

Taking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming that the WHO has warned of 50,000 deaths in India is

Delhi Police warns of strict action against violation of COVID protocols on Holi

Women play with colours ahead of Holi festival, in Lucknow on March 27, 2021. (PTI/Nand Kumar)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street

The cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said. (Image: Twitter/@rits70)

Maoists used rockets on securiy personnel in Chhattisgarh; Toll at 22

CRPF personnel carry the coffin of a paramilitary soldier who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Sunday, April 04, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham