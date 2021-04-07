Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2021 Telangana clocks 1,9 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana clocks 1,914 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Over 13.37 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.70 lakh got their second shot also
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on April 6, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
 A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on April 6, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana added 1914 fresh cases to its coronavirus tally, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the aggregate to over 3.16 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,734 with five more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 393, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 205 and Nizamabad 179, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 6.

 

The total number of cases stood at 3,16,649 while with 285 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,298.

The state has 11,617 active cases and 74,274 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.05 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.84 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.78 per cent, while it was 92.1 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 13.37 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.70 lakh got their second shot also as of April 6.

 

...
Tags: telangana covid bulletin, covid tally, coronavirus cases on the rise in telangana, covid vaccination in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. (PTI file photo)

Face masks mandatory even while driving alone: Delhi High Court

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)

India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao welcomed all these leaders by presenting them with the party shawls. — DC file photo

After poll boycott call, TD leaders leave party, flock to YSRC

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Fake News: WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15

Taking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming that the WHO has warned of 50,000 deaths in India is

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham