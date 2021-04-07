Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2021 Not enough vaccine d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not enough vaccine doses in the state: Maharashtra Health Minister Tope

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Talking to reporters, the minister said that people coming to centres for taking jabs were being sent back as there was no supply of doses
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)
 Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state has 14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine which would last only three days, and many inoculation centres were being closed due to the shortage of the vaccine.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said people coming to such centres for taking jabs were being sent back as there was no supply of vaccine doses.

 

"Fourteen lakh doses are available now which would last three days. We need 40 lakh vaccine doses every week. We can then administer six lakh doses every day in a week. The doses we are getting are not enough," he said.

Tope said the state government was earlier vaccinating four lakh people in a day.

"We accepted the challenge from the Centre to expedite the vaccination drive to six lakh per day. Now, we were vaccinating nearly 5 lakh people in a day," he said.

The minister urged the Centre to give priority to Maharashtra, since the coronavirus cases were more in the state and the overall death toll was over 50,000.

 

"Most of those infected now are in the age group of 25 to 40 years," he said.

There is an urgent need to control the viral infection by increasing the immunity level of people and creating antibodies, Tope said.

He also urged the National Centre for Disease Control to inform the states if the present infection spread is because of a new mutant strain of the virus.

"If that is the case, please tell us what is the course of medication," he said.

Earlier in the day, state principle secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas told PTI that several districts in Maharashtra will run out of the COVID-19 vaccine stock "today or tomorrow" and the Centre has been informed about it.

 

Maharashtra can easily administer five lakh vaccine doses in a day if there is a clarity on schedule and availability, the official said.

Tope said about 1,200 metric tonne oxygen is being manufactured in the state every day and the daily consumption is 700 metric tonne, of which 80 per cent is for medical use.

The minister said he has urged the Centre to direct neighbouring states to facilitate oxygen suppply to Maharashtra.

Tope also asked all private doctors not to prescribe Remdesivir injections irrationally to hike the bills of COVID-19 patients, and that they should also follow the central government's guidelines on the use of the medicine.

 

He said Maharashtra has followed the '3T' (testing, tracing and treatment) principles strictly and taken all steps to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by imposing prohibitory orders and night curfew to stop crowding.

Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

An official statement on Tuesday said Maharashtra had received 1.06 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of which 88 lakh doses have been used while the wastage stood at three per cent.

It said the state government will vigorously pursue its demand for more stock of vaccine doses, considering the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases and expansion of the vaccination drive.

 

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots, which he said will protect the young people from the rapid spread of the viral infection at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

In a letter to the PM, Thackeray also demanded that Maharashtra be provided 1.5 crore additional doses of vaccines, which will enable the state government to complete within three weeks the vaccination of beneficiaries above 45 years of age in six districts, including Mumbai.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra covid-19 vaccine, vaccine shortage, health minister rajesh tope
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

A health worker administers the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a government hospital in in Bengaluru. (AP)

Section 144 in Bengaluru, use of swimming pools banned

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. (PTI file photo)

Face masks mandatory even while driving alone: Delhi High Court

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)

India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on April 6, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana clocks 1,914 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)

Fake News: WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15

Taking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming that the WHO has warned of 50,000 deaths in India is

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham