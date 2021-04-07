Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2021 Covid-19 spreading a ...
Covid-19 spreading among medical college students in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Tests are being carried out and students have been asked to avoid going to or remaining in common areas
About 30 students from three medical colleges have been asked to go home as their colleagues have got infected. (Representational Image/AP)
 About 30 students from three medical colleges have been asked to go home as their colleagues have got infected. (Representational Image/AP)

Hyderabad: Covid-19 infection is detected among medical students of first and second year in private medical colleges here as well as in the Ranga Reddy district. About 30 students from three medical colleges have been asked to go home as their colleagues have got infected.

A student of a private medical college in Telangana says, "Five students from our hostel block were infected. They are admitted to the college hospital for treatment. The block in which I stay is vacated. All the students of this block will be informed when they can return."

 

Similarly, two other private colleges have reported the virus infection, but they have shifted students to different blocks. Tests are being carried out and students have been asked to avoid going to or remaining in common areas.

A senior professor of a medical college explained, "Common areas are the culprits where students interact with each other, and it is very important to maintain social distancing norm in classrooms and canteens and keep the mask on all the time. When these protocols are not followed, there are bound to be fresh cases. We are counseling students regularly and lapses on their part lead to fresh eruptions."

 

Another senior doctor of the Indian Medical Association in Telangana says, "Medical colleges must strictly follow the safety protocols. Else, they will face the same fate as of other educational institutions. If there are rising cases, there will be panic in parents and also a pressure on the institute."

Taking measures of testing, tracking and treatment in an aggressive manner is must if the virus spread has to be controlled, say the experts.

