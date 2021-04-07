AP nears 2,000 mark of single-day spike in Corona infections

AP has so far conducted Covid-19 tests on 2,85,969 samples per one million population, registering a positive rate of 5.97. — PTI photo

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has neared the 2,000 mark of single-day spike in Coronavirus infections by registering 1,941 cases. The disease has also claimed seven lives during the day.

State health authorities reported here on Tuesday that out of 31,657 samples tested, 1,941 persons have been found infected with Covid-19. Out of a total number of 1,52,70,771 samples tested so far in the state, 9,10,943 persons have turned out positive for the virus. Of them, 8,91,883 have recovered while 11,809 are still active with the virus.

Among daily cases of Coronavirus infections, Guntur has been the worst hit with 424 cases, followed by 323 in Chittoor, 258 in Visakhapatnam, 231 in Nellore, 212 in Krishna, 102 in Srikakulam, 86 in Kurnool, 74 in Kadapa, 71 in Anantapur, 59 in Prakasam, 49 in Vizianagaram, 27 in East Godavari and 25 in West Godavari.

Chittoor continues to lead the state by registering the highest number of cumulative Covid-19 active cases at 2,116 followed by 1,755 in Guntur, 1,716 in Visakhapatnam, 1,560 in Krishna, 1,106 in Nellore, 744 in East Godavari, 676 in Prakasam, 490 each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, 380 in Kadapa, 371 in Anantapur, 232 in Vizianagaram and 173 in West Godavari.

With regard to deaths in AP due to Coronavirus, seven people succumbed to the virus, two each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and one each at Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool districts, raising the death toll to 7,251.

Health authorities have discharged 835 patients throughout the state after recovery during the last 24 hours.

AP has so far conducted Covid-19 tests on 2,85,969 samples per one million population, registering a positive rate of 5.97.