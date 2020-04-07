Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2020 Mumbai's Dharav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai's Dharavi area reports two new Covid19 cases

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2020, 11:51 am IST
This takes the total number of such cases in the slum area to seven
Smoke billows during fumigation inside the Dharavi slum during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Dharavi, Mumbai. PTI Photo
 Smoke billows during fumigation inside the Dharavi slum during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Dharavi, Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in the slum area here to seven, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The two men, aged 80 and 49 years, hail from Dr Baliga Nagar locality of Dharavi and are close contacts of a 30- year-old woman who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

 

Earlier, four others from Dharavi had also tested positive for the disease.

One of them, a 56-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 1.

Four Dharavi localities - Dr Baliga Nagar, Vaibhav apartment, Mukund Nagar and Madina Nagar - have been demarcated as containment zones and civic officials have been regularly spraying disinfectants in those areas.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak, dharavi slum
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Assam MLA Aminul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Assam MLA arrested for controversial social media posts on Covid-19

A health volunteer uses a thermal device to check for coronavirus symptoms. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh records one more Covid19 death, toll climbs to four

Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Friendship isn't about retaliation, says Rahul Gandhi as India buckles to US pressure

Nikhil Kumaraswamy with fiance Revathi (Twitter)

Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding low key, on schedule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Friendship isn't about retaliation, says Rahul Gandhi as India buckles to US pressure

Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Covid19: Death toll climbs to 114, over 4,421 cases reported across the country

i: Residents of Khar during a fumigation drive to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Delhi's cancer institute shut after 18 healthcare workers test Covid19 positive

North MCD workers sanitise a locality in Model Town in view of coronavirus outbreak, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Virus cases climb to 891 in Maharashtra as 23 more test positive

PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh records one more Covid19 death, toll climbs to four

A health volunteer uses a thermal device to check for coronavirus symptoms. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham