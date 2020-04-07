Karnataka CM open to lockdown extension to April 30

Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa (right) addresses a press conference after donating his salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund on April 1, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With Covid-19 cases in Karnataka continuing to increase, albeit more moderately, chief minister B S Yediyurappa is inclined towards extending the current lockdown in the state till April 30.

Doctors and top bureaucrats are advising him to extend the closure for another 15 days beyond April 15.

The chief minister had not been too keen. However, health and family welfare officials and top doctors cautioned him that Covid-19 cases may spurt again once the lockdown order is lifted. In particular, the Covid-19 cluster in Nanjanagudu may pass into the community.

Even the Centre has advised caution after it assessed the fallout of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Old Delhi. Neighboring Tamil Nadu has been the worst hit with Covid-19 cases in that state crossing 650, and therefore is likely to extend the lockdown till the end of May. Considering the movement of construction and migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, the state government may extend the lockdown till the month end, said a senior minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

The chief minister himself has said the success of the lockdown in Karnataka has only been 75 per cent. Now full powers have been given to the police to register cases against people who violate the lockdown order.

The National Disaster Management cell too has suggested to the Centre to extend the lockdown for one more month.

The Karnataka Disaster Management cell has suggested that continuation of a cluster-wise lockdown in the state may not work out. Earlier state government has decided to continue clusterwise lockdown in some part of the state where more number of cases have been reported.