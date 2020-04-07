Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2020 Karnataka CM open to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM open to lockdown extension to April 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Apr 7, 2020, 11:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 12:29 am IST
Officials, doctors and experts advise caution to Yediyurappa
Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa (right) addresses a press conference after donating his salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund on April 1, 2020. (PTI)
 Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa (right) addresses a press conference after donating his salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund on April 1, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With Covid-19 cases in Karnataka continuing to increase, albeit more moderately, chief minister B S Yediyurappa is inclined towards extending the current lockdown in the state till April 30. 

Doctors and top bureaucrats are advising him to extend the closure for another 15 days beyond April 15.

 

The chief minister had not been too keen. However, health and family welfare officials and top doctors cautioned him that Covid-19 cases may spurt again once the lockdown order is lifted. In particular, the Covid-19 cluster in Nanjanagudu may pass into the community.

Even the Centre has advised caution after it assessed the fallout of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Old Delhi. Neighboring Tamil Nadu has been the worst hit with Covid-19 cases in that state crossing 650, and therefore is likely to extend the lockdown till the end of May. Considering the movement of construction and migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, the state government may extend the lockdown till the month end, said a senior minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet. 

The chief minister himself has said the success of the lockdown in Karnataka has only been 75 per cent. Now full powers have been given to the police to register cases against people who violate the lockdown order. 

The National Disaster Management cell too has suggested to the Centre to extend the lockdown for one more month. 

The Karnataka Disaster Management cell has suggested that continuation of a cluster-wise lockdown in the state may not work out. Earlier state government has decided to continue clusterwise lockdown in some part of the state where more number of cases have been reported.

...
Tags: bengaluru lockdown, coronavirus, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A door-door survey is being undertaken in Malavalli town in Mandya distrit. (Photo: Sunil Kumar)

Health emergency declared in Karnataka town after 3 Covid-19 positives detected

Municipal workers emerge from a disinfection tunnel installed at a market place in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Coimbatore. PTI Photo

Country's Covid19 count rises to 4,421 with 354 new cases

Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention for more than eight months. (PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her home; detention under PSA to continue

AP Photo

Madhya Pradesh CM hints at extending lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh CM hints at extending lockdown

AP Photo

Delhi's cancer institute shut after 18 healthcare workers test Covid19 positive

North MCD workers sanitise a locality in Model Town in view of coronavirus outbreak, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Virus cases climb to 891 in Maharashtra as 23 more test positive

PTI Photo

Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her home; detention under PSA to continue

Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention for more than eight months. (PTI)

Country's Covid19 count rises to 4,421 with 354 new cases

Municipal workers emerge from a disinfection tunnel installed at a market place in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Coimbatore. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham