In Covid crisis, neta conducts black magic

The residents of Harinagar in Ramnagar division were in for a shock after a plate with eggs, lemon and a stick figure made of dough covered with chilli and turmeric powder was found on the middle of the road. (Deccan Chronicle)

Hyderabad: While the whole world, country, state and city have been facing the Coronavirus crisis, a small-time political leader conducted Kshudra puja (black magic) on Sunday night. He even mixed by-products like lemons, turmeric and kunkum on an overhead tank of one lakh litre of water at Risala Khurshid in Harinagar in Ramnagar division.

Alerted locals took the local neta to task and handed over him to Musheerabad police.

According to locals, Ravi Chary, a local BJP leader, performed the Kshudra puja in Ramnagar division at midnight on Sunday. After completing the ritual, he mixed the ingredients of the puja into the overhead water tank.

Suspecting his actions, local took him to task and handed him over to Musheerabad police. He tried to manage the police, but public and local leaders from other political parties mounted pressure on police to book a case against Ravi Chary.

T. Murali Krishna, station house officer, Musheerabad police station, said that police have registered a case and investigation is on. However, the cops did not reveal the sections under which he was booked.