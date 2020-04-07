Nation Current Affairs 07 Apr 2020 Country's Covid ...
Country's Covid19 count rises to 4,421 with 354 new cases

Published Apr 7, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
So far, 326 persons have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus, the health ministry said.
Municipal workers emerge from a disinfection tunnel installed at a market place in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Coimbatore. PTI Photo
 Municipal workers emerge from a disinfection tunnel installed at a market place in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Coimbatore. PTI Photo

New Delhi: With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

"A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday. A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since yesterday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said during daily media briefing.

 

Aggarwal further said that till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovering the infection, adding the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment.

"This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," added Aggarwal.

