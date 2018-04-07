search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman carrying differently-abled husband for weeks to receive pension

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 9:14 am IST
'The CMO has been instructed to have wheelchairs at his office for the handicapped,' District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.
 Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Mathura: Two days after the video of a woman carrying her differently-abled husband on her back to obtain a disability certificate went viral, the district administration has rushed in to provide a helping hand to the couple.

Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight.

 

Earlier this week, Singh's wife Bimla had gone to the CMO's office in order to get handicapped certificate for her husband, whose one leg was amputated for some medical reasons. In order to get photographs to obtain the certificate, she then had to carry her husband on her back to a photo studio.

After the video went viral, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra instructed the CMO to ensure that a wheelchair is made available to Badan Singh.

"The chief medical officer has been instructed to ensure availability of wheelchairs at his office for the handicapped," Mishra said, adding orders have been issued to ensure handicapped pension for Singh within a fortnight.

Tags: disabled, differently abled people, up law and order, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura




