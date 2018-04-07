search on deccanchronicle.com
UP man awaits ambulance with ailing mother, oxygen tank on shoulder, image goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Despite their helpless state, the mother and son were not provided with an ambulance.
A picture of a man carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, has gone viral on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 A picture of a man carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, has gone viral on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Runakta (Uttar Pradesh): A picture of a man carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, has gone viral on social media.

The picture taken outside Uttar Pradesh's Agra Medical College shows the man standing helplessly as he holds the oxygen cylinder and urine collection bag attached to his mother as they await an ambulance. His mother with oxygen mask on her face is seen standing next to him.

 

Despite their helpless state, the mother and son were not provided with an ambulance.

The images triggered an outrage on the social media.

Responding to questions, a hospital staff was quoted by news agency ANI, saying, "During patients' shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found."

Incidents of medical apathy have been reported across Uttar Pradesh.

On March 11, two doctors of a government hospital were suspended after a patient's severed leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head. The stomach-churning scene was caught on mobile phone at a large government hospital in Jhansi.

Also Read: Doctors use patient's severed leg as pillow in UP's Jhansi, probe ordered

In August 2017, over 70 children - mostly newborns - died at biggest government hospital in Gorakhpur, due to shortage of oxygen supply.

Tags: oxygen cylinder, agra medical college
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




