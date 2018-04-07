UP man awaits ambulance with ailing mother, oxygen tank on shoulder, image goes viral

A picture of a man carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, has gone viral on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Runakta (Uttar Pradesh): A picture of a man carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, has gone viral on social media.

The picture taken outside Uttar Pradesh's Agra Medical College shows the man standing helplessly as he holds the oxygen cylinder and urine collection bag attached to his mother as they await an ambulance. His mother with oxygen mask on her face is seen standing next to him.

Despite their helpless state, the mother and son were not provided with an ambulance.

The images triggered an outrage on the social media.

India is yet a century behind in medical systems, buildings do not make facilities,infrastructure does — vijay banga (@lekh27) April 6, 2018

He should feel lucky ,he got a Oxygen cylinder. If he was in Gorakhpur he wouldn't be that lucky — hindihainhum (@kabirazad2017) April 6, 2018

Responding to questions, a hospital staff was quoted by news agency ANI, saying, "During patients' shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found."

Incidents of medical apathy have been reported across Uttar Pradesh.

On March 11, two doctors of a government hospital were suspended after a patient's severed leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head. The stomach-churning scene was caught on mobile phone at a large government hospital in Jhansi.

In August 2017, over 70 children - mostly newborns - died at biggest government hospital in Gorakhpur, due to shortage of oxygen supply.