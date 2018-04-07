search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Thunderstorm warning for next 5 days for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Thunder-storms accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur from April 6 to 7.
Vehicles wade through the flooded road near Boat Club after a sudden and heavy downpour battered the city on Friday night. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)
 Vehicles wade through the flooded road near Boat Club after a sudden and heavy downpour battered the city on Friday night. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Hyderabad: The city witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday evening after a prediction of thunderstorms for the next five days across the state had been made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Hailstorms were also witnessed along with heavy winds and rains in different parts of the city like Tirumulgherry, Yapral, Bowenpally, Suchitra. Heavy rainfall with severe winds and lightning were witnessed at Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Musheerabad, which led to heavy traffic in the city. Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at parts of Patancheru and light rainfall is forecast in parts of Serlingampally and Rajendranagar. Maximum hourly rainfall of up to 52.5 mm during 8 to 9 pm was witnessed in Khairatabd.

Power cuts were experienced in many parts of the city. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, with and without hailstorms, is very likely to affect some parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Kamareddy districts during the next three hours and wind speed is expected to reach up to 17 knots or more. One tree fell at Nizam College and the central emergency staff attended to clearing the tree. The GHMC have instructed advertisement agencies to deploy teams to ensure safety of hoardings and unipoles. GHMC Commissioner Janardarn Reddy instructed engineers to immediately arrange for relief at water logging points by deploying department men and machinery in thunderstorm and rain affected areas.

 

IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for five days in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur from April 6 to April 7, 2018. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for April 8,9 and 10, 2018. Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over north Jharkhand and neighborhood now lies over central parts of West Bengal and extends between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Tags: thunderstorm, india meteorological department, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102GB data for Reliance Jio users at Rs 251: All you need to know

Alongside, the company has also launched a Jio Cricket Play-Along — Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game, accessible to all users in India which can be played in around 11 Indian languages.
 

OnePlus 6 live image leaks with pricing details

OnePlus 6 is widely rumoured to be out by the end of the month.
 

Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy’s improperly accessed data 3 years ago.
 

Teenagers exposed to nicotine at higher alcoholism risk, says study

The researchers found that adolescent, but not adult, nicotine exposure altered the function of the normally inhibitory midbrain circuitry mediated by the neurotransmitter, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man raised by wolves wishes he could go back after being brought back to civilisation

The wolves also didn't accept him after he was away so long and kept their distance instead of embracing him as a brother.
 

FiiO F9 review: Premium build, fair price

The FiiO F9 has triple-drivers comprising of a single 9.2mm dynamic driver along with two balanced armature drivers in each earpiece.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dust storm hit Delhi plunging city into darkness; traffic, flights affected

Strong winds with thick dust blew relentlessly across the city before giving way to thunder and lighting and then finally some rain. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No hack or cyber attack but hardware glitch: National cyber security chief

'There is no hacking or cyber attack,' Rai, who heads the cyber security unit, said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Ayodhya case more important than polygamy, SC told

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: AFP/File)

Cats, dogs, snakes uniting to face Modi: Amit Shah mocks Oppn's anti-BJP front

BJP president Amit Shah made the statement while addressing party workers in Mumbai to mark the party's founding day. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Party who imposed Emergency questioning freedom of expression: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs. Now, we are in power in 21 states thanks to the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ mantra of our government.' (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham