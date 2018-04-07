Thunderstorm warning for next 5 days for Telangana

Hyderabad: The city witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday evening after a prediction of thunderstorms for the next five days across the state had been made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Hailstorms were also witnessed along with heavy winds and rains in different parts of the city like Tirumulgherry, Yapral, Bowenpally, Suchitra. Heavy rainfall with severe winds and lightning were witnessed at Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Musheerabad, which led to heavy traffic in the city. Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at parts of Patancheru and light rainfall is forecast in parts of Serlingampally and Rajendranagar. Maximum hourly rainfall of up to 52.5 mm during 8 to 9 pm was witnessed in Khairatabd.

Power cuts were experienced in many parts of the city. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, with and without hailstorms, is very likely to affect some parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Kamareddy districts during the next three hours and wind speed is expected to reach up to 17 knots or more. One tree fell at Nizam College and the central emergency staff attended to clearing the tree. The GHMC have instructed advertisement agencies to deploy teams to ensure safety of hoardings and unipoles. GHMC Commissioner Janardarn Reddy instructed engineers to immediately arrange for relief at water logging points by deploying department men and machinery in thunderstorm and rain affected areas.

IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for five days in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur from April 6 to April 7, 2018. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for April 8,9 and 10, 2018. Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over north Jharkhand and neighborhood now lies over central parts of West Bengal and extends between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level.