search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists may attack from sea: Intelligence input alerts Goa

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 10:10 am IST
The alert is also for Mumbai and Gujarat and vessels and concerned agencies have been duly informed.
State's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast. (Photo: Representational | AFP)
 State's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

Panaji: Goa issued an alert on Friday to all the vessels and casinos operating off the state's coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler, the state's ports minister said.

State's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast.

 

The alert is not specific to Goa. It is also for Mumbai and Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies, Salgaoncar said.

An Indian fishing trawler, which was seized by Pakistan, has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists, the minister said.

State's Ports Department has written to the off shore casinos and cruise vessels, and barges to remain alert in the wake of the intelligence input.

"Have received intelligence input from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements have boarded an apprehended Indian fishing boat in Karachi and (are) likely to land on Indian coast and attack vital installations," states the communication by Captain of Ports James Braganza to Goa's tourism department and all the water sports operators, casinos, and cruise vessels and barges.

All vessels to increase security and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities, the letter states.

When contacted, James Braganza confirmed sending the letter to all the concerned people. The letter was also marked to State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma.

Tags: goa beach, terrorism alert, jayesh salgaoncar, indian coast guard
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook is making Ads and Pages more transparent

Facebook is announcing important changes to the way they manage ads and Pages on Facebook as well as Instagram.
 

Scientists plan big on space junk crisis

Engineers who have designed and created harpoons for two pioneering space debris clearing projects said the appeal of such time-tested concepts was their simplicity.
 

102GB data for Reliance Jio users at Rs 251: All you need to know

Alongside, the company has also launched a Jio Cricket Play-Along — Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game, accessible to all users in India which can be played in around 11 Indian languages.
 

OnePlus 6 live image leaks with pricing details

OnePlus 6 is widely rumoured to be out by the end of the month.
 

Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy’s improperly accessed data 3 years ago.
 

Teenagers exposed to nicotine at higher alcoholism risk, says study

The researchers found that adolescent, but not adult, nicotine exposure altered the function of the normally inhibitory midbrain circuitry mediated by the neurotransmitter, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA). (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman carrying differently-abled husband for weeks to receive pension

Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Salman Khan's bail deferred: Judge to decide on plea gets transferred

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. (Photo: PTI)

Final nail in the coffin: Blackbucks' 2nd postmortem report sent Salman Khan to jail

The defence had also argued the pellets recovered from Salman Khan did not corroborate the story of the prosecution. The first postmortem report had ruled out the gunshot injury and the defence stuck to this report. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Election Commission’s marching orders for Kempaiah

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday watched by his advisor, Kempaiah.

India lags in cyber security: Experts

The Defence, Law and Home Ministry on Friday were reportedly hacked at one go and the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham