search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government to Centre: Resolve row on Krishna water sharing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 1:59 am IST
AP had developed a gravity-based system capable of drawing up to 55,000 cusecs water in Pothireddypadu.
Krishna River
 Krishna River

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Friday complained to the Centre that decisions taken by the Kr-ishna River Management Board (KRBM), regarding the sharing of water from the Krishna River, were not being implemented.

At a KRMB meeting held in June 2016, it was decided that telemetric systems would be installed on the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects within two mo-nths in order to accurately monitor the drawing of wa-ter from the projects by AP and Telangana. However, those plans have not been implemented even after nearly two years. 

 

The Telangana government sought the immediate installation of a tamper-proof telemetric system to avoid any disputes between the two states over the sharing of Krishna water.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi on Friday sent a letter to Upendra Prasad Singh, the secretary of the Union ministry of water resources. In the letter, he said, “As river Krishna forms a boundary between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it is necessary that a transparent, robust telemetric/data acquisition system should be installed at various places of withdrawal of water, for proper accounting between the two states.”

He added that as far as the Srisailam Reservoir was concerned, AP had developed a gravity-based system capable of drawing up to 55,000 cusecs water in Pothireddypadu. “In the absence of an accurate flow measurement system in Pothireddypadu, there will always be a dispute regarding the quantum of water being drawn and utilised by AP,” he said.

Mr Joshi stated that there had already been a considerable delay in the implementation of the KRMB’s orders, and he asked the Centre to expedite the process. “I request you to instruct the concerned officials of the Central Water Commission/KRMB, un-der the close supervision of some senior officials from the Union Ministry of Water Resources, to commission the installation a tamper-proof telemetric system before the commencement of the 2018-19 water year,” he said.

Tags: krishna river, telangana government, krishna water, krishna river management board (krmb), s.k. joshi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana government seeks 2 TMC of water from Narayanapur dam
Pay compensation, subsidy to rain-hit farmers: TD to Telangana govt


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102GB data for Reliance Jio users at Rs 251: All you need to know

Alongside, the company has also launched a Jio Cricket Play-Along — Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game, accessible to all users in India which can be played in around 11 Indian languages.
 

OnePlus 6 live image leaks with pricing details

OnePlus 6 is widely rumoured to be out by the end of the month.
 

Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy’s improperly accessed data 3 years ago.
 

Teenagers exposed to nicotine at higher alcoholism risk, says study

The researchers found that adolescent, but not adult, nicotine exposure altered the function of the normally inhibitory midbrain circuitry mediated by the neurotransmitter, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man raised by wolves wishes he could go back after being brought back to civilisation

The wolves also didn't accept him after he was away so long and kept their distance instead of embracing him as a brother.
 

FiiO F9 review: Premium build, fair price

The FiiO F9 has triple-drivers comprising of a single 9.2mm dynamic driver along with two balanced armature drivers in each earpiece.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Padayatra to rescue Cauvery water issue

M.K. Stalin

University of Hyderabad faculty finds 2 endangered languages

University of Hyderabad

CID may probe Bandlaguda vehicle re-registration fraud

State government is likely to order an inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the re-registration fraud unearthed at the Bandlaguda Road Transport Authority.

29 Indians on ship that caught fire in Dubai

29 Indians are reported to have been stranded on board MT ROYAL PRIME as the ship accidentally caught fire on March 25, 2018. (Representational Image)

Dust storm hit Delhi plunging city into darkness; traffic, flights affected

Strong winds with thick dust blew relentlessly across the city before giving way to thunder and lighting and then finally some rain. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham