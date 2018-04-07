Tamil Nadu government rolls out Amma Free Wi-Fi zones

Visitors trying out newly launched Amma Wifi zone facility at Labour statue at Marina beach on Friday. Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation has installed the facility at Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem and Coimbatore. (Photo:DC)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has launched Amma Free Wi-Fi zones in five cities of the state. The scheme was announced by former CM J. Jayalalithaa in September 2016, with the government then saying the Wi-Fi zones will come up in 50 spots, comprising bus terminals, parks and commercial complexes. The move was in line with a poll promise made by the AIADMK during Assembly elections that year. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched the initiative on Thursday, an official release said on Friday.

As promised in 2016 election manifesto by the AIADMK, the government has launched Wi-Fi zones in five cities. The facility would be free for first 20 minutes every day and Rs10 would be charged per hour thereafter. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has launched the 'Amma Wi-Fi zones' through video conferencing facility from the secretariat.

In a release on Friday, the government stated that CM inaugurated the Wi-Fi facility at Labour Statue, Marina, Chennai, Central bus stands, Salem and Tiruchirappalli, Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore and Mattuthavani bus stand, Madurai. The scheme was announced in September 2016 by AIADMK supremo and former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, who promised that Wi-Fi zones would be set up in 50 spots, including big bus terminals, parks and commercial complexes across the state.

Regarding this, the government issued a GO on August 16, 2017. The release stated that users will get 20 minutes of free internet service every day and a sum of Rs10 per hour will be charged thereafter. The facility has been provided by state-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) at a total cost of Rs 8.50 crore. In the first phase, the facility would be provided in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Coimbatore and Ma-durai.

Among others minister for information technology, Dr M. Manikandan, chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, secretary, information technology department Dr B. Chandramohan and managing director TACTV J. Kumaragurubaran, were present. The CM also inaugurated buildings constructed in various colleges in districts through video conference facility. The CM distributed appointment orders to 275 persons who were appointed through direct recruitment in Tamil Nadu Housing Board.