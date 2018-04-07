Supreme Court to decide if statute bench to hear Ayodhya

New Delhi: Amidst the ruckus created by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan whether Ayodhya dispute is less important than polygamy, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine whether the entire Ayodhya title dispute can be sent to a constitution bench.

“We will not restrict the scope of arguments only to reconsideration of 1994 verdict,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra, heading a three-judge bench, told Mr Dhavan, “You (Dhavan) can argue for referring the entire title suit to a constitution bench.” Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer are the other judges in the bench. At the outset, Mr Dhavan, appearing for the main petitioner M. Siddiq, referred to a recent order passed for referring polygamy issue to a Constitution bench of five judges and asked the SC whether Ayodhya dispute is less important than polygamy for not referring to five judges.