search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Russian flight with 344 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
The airline made emergency landing at IGI Airport, New Delhi on Saturday after suffering technical glitch.
The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg. (Representational Image)
 The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A non-scheduled Russian aircraft with 344 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday evening after suffering a technical glitch. All passengers are reported to be safe.

The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg.

 

The flight landed at Runway number 11 under full emergency protocol at 6:08 pm.

IGI airport official told news agency ANI, "Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22 pm regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the said flight has safely landed at 06:05 pm with 344 passengers on runway number 1129."

Eight fire engines and ambulances were present at the runway as the flight landed.

Tags: delhi airport, emergency landing, indira gandhi international airport, passenger flight
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 6 signs you are dating a narcissist

If you're dating someone extremely self-absorbed, your date night conversation will most likely revolve around his or her achievements, success and interests.
 

Afghan schoolgirl finds ‘sweet opportunity’ in beekeeping

Frozan is now in her final year of school and would like to study economics and grow her business, goals that may now be possible for her and her three siblings thanks to her income stream. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Microsoft will invest $5 billion in IoT over the next 4 years globally

Microsoft in India claims that it is committed to helping everyone in bringing their digital transformation vision to life across every industry. (Photo: Microsoft)
 

Cannibal killed, ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create piece of art

The alleged murderer claims the unnamed farm owner had hired him to carry out a bizarre funeral service. (Representational Image)
 

Hero toddler saved mother, baby sister from fire but died after running back scared

The smoke detector in their apartment failed and it was only when DJ woke up and shouted her name that Whitney stirred to find her living room burning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Running during pregnancy is safe, says study

Around one-third of pregnant women are unsure whether it is safe to continue running when expecting. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 staff of Himachal school held for CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak

Centre superintendent Rakesh, clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Aspiring Telugu actress strips to protest casting couch in Tollywood

Sri Reddy came to the film chamber in a salwar kameez and started slipping down to her undergarments in front of video cameras and photographers. (Facebook Screengrab | Sri Reddy)

Hours after bail, Salman Khan walks out of jail, to return to Mumbai tonight

Actor Salman Khan cannot leave the nation without the court's permission and will have to appear again in person on May 7. (Photo: File)

New rail line will soon link India and Nepal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul criticises PM Modi's mega plan to purchase 110 fighter jets

The Ministry of Defence on April 6 said India is in process of acquiring 110 fighter aircraft. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham