Russian flight with 344 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A non-scheduled Russian aircraft with 344 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday evening after suffering a technical glitch. All passengers are reported to be safe.

The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg.

The flight landed at Runway number 11 under full emergency protocol at 6:08 pm.

IGI airport official told news agency ANI, "Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22 pm regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the said flight has safely landed at 06:05 pm with 344 passengers on runway number 1129."

Eight fire engines and ambulances were present at the runway as the flight landed.