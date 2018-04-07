MP woman goes to file rape complaint with 4-month-old foetus in bag

SSP Satna VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In a spine-chilling incident, a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district reached the police superintendent's office to file a rape complaint carrying her four-month-old foetus in a bag.

The woman alleged that she was raped by four people for months and was forced to abort the baby.

She filed a complaint against four people -Neeraj Pandey, Dheeraj Pandey, Prem Kumar, Rajkumar and a nurse Sapna, who forcefully conducted her abortion.

The victim said that the rapists threatened her for dire consequence if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

A complaint has been filed in the matter under section 366, 367 (2), 201, 506, 315, 316, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SSP Satna, VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators.

"The victim has filed a complaint about the incident. We will further investigate the matter based on the same. The guilty will not be spared at any cost," Pandey said.