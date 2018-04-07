search on deccanchronicle.com
K T Rama Rao partakes in series of inaugurations in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Plans have been made to construct 1,000 Basthi Dawakhanas across the city in a phased manner.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, on Friday participated in a series of inaugurations pertaining to developmental activities worth Rs 124 crores. He inaugurated 17 Basthi Dawakhanas, reservoirs, roads, and roads under bridge (RUB). Inaugurating the Basthi Dawakhanas at BJR Nagar, Malkajgiri, KTR said that the Telangana government was setting an example to other states in the country with its innovative health initiatives. 

After cancer screening clinics, the government will be setting up eye screening clinics across the state, starting at the end of this month. KTR, describing the eye screening clinics as yet another important healthcare initiative, said that every citizen would be screened and treated according to their requirements. Plans have been made to construct 1,000 Basthi Dawakhanas across the city in a phased manner.

 

KTR said that as per the vision of the CM KCR, the government has been taking every care to help the poor and needy with basic medical facilities in all aspects of health, and he also intends to provide diagnosis centres for the benefit of the citizens. The government is also receiving suggestions from the medical and health department officials to ensure that medical benefits are made available to all citizens in the immediate future.

Health Minister, C. Laxma Reddy, said K.T Rama Rao was the first patient at the Basthi Dawakhana at BJR Nagar. He was treated for a minor injury he suffered on the index finger of his right hand on Thursday and got a blood pressure check up done as well. Later, the GHMC Commissioner, B. Janardhan Reddy, also got a BP check up done at the Basthi Dawakhana.

KTR, along with mayor Bonthu Rammohan and B. Janardhan Reddy, were present at the inauguration of a road under bridge at Uttam Nagar, which cost a total of Rs 29.59 crores. The construction of the RUB is a great relief to citizens because of the frequent closure of the railway level crossing at the Safilguda station. Nearly 3 to 4 lakhs people will benefit from this RUB as it will ease the traffic congestion on the Malkajgiri – Safilguda – AOC – Secunderabad road and also brings connectivity between the people of Moulali, Makajgiri, Neredmet and Anandbagh with Secunderabad.

Tags: k t rama rao, basthi dawakhanas, reservoirs
Location: India, Telangana




