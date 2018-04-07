search on deccanchronicle.com
Indrani Mukerjea rushed to hospital in Byculla

Published Apr 7, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 10:32 am IST
According to media reports, doctors said that she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition.
Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in daughter Sheena Bora's murder and former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in daughter Sheena Bora's murder and former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday.

Indrani, is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail on the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena.

Sheena was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani's ex husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.  

